Poll: British exporters 'overwhelmingly' back more climate action from UK Export Finance

The UK's Expert Finance credit agency has come under increasing scrutiny for its ongoing support for fossil fuel projects overseas

It comes amid revelations UKEF is still considering support for a host of overseas fossil fuel projects, despite recent pledge from PM to put an end to such backing

The vast majority of UK exporting companies believe the government's overseas financial credit agency should do far more to support climate action, biodiversity protection and British low carbon goods and services, according to the results of a new survey released today.

A poll of 750 UK exporters carried out by liberal-conservative think tank Bright Blue found significant support for greater climate action from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government agency which offers and guarantees loans to support British industry abroad.

The survey sought views from firms on their general experiences and views of UKEF, which has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years for its continuing support for fossil fuel projects overseas, despite the government's stated claim to be a 'world leader' on climate action.

In December last year Johnson made a landmark pledge to end UKEF support for oil and gas projects overseas, in a move hailed at the time as a "quantum leap" for climate action.

But the phase-out has yet to come into effect, and an investigation this week indicates the government is still considering support for a host of oil and gas projects abroad.

Today's survey results show half of firms quizzed support the phase-out of overseas fossil fuel project support from UKEF within the next five years, while 82 per cent of respondents said the credit agency should prioritise cutting carbon emissions as a major goal, according to Bright Blue.

Almost 80 per cent also said UKEF should prioritise the protection of biodiversity and nature, while 73 per cent said it should provide more generous financing terms to exporting firms that help to address climate change, with 83 per cent favouring better financial terms for low carbon goods and services exports, the results show.

Poll study author Andew Leming, a researcher at Bright Blue, said the results showed a "strong mandate" from UK exporters to reform UKEF in order ramp up its support for climate action and low carbon goods and services.

"Despite UKEF's poor record on climate change policy to date, UK exporting firms want UKEF to play an important role in accelerating the climate transition, both within the UK and internationally," he explained. "As we approach COP26, there is a chance for UKEF to recover its reputation and introduce climate change policies to make it a leader among international ECAs. The UK has a chance to pioneer and promote green export finance."

It comes amid revelations this week that the UK government is still considering backing fossil fuel projects in countries ranging from Brazil to Turkmenistan, despite Johnson's pledge only late last year to end financial support for overseas oil, coal and gas developments.

An analysis of documents carried out by investigations outfit SourceMaterial found a host of oil and gas projects are still being pursued by UKEF. The investigation cites a government response to a parliamentary question in November last year - just a month before the PM's pledge to end overseas fossil fuels support - which admitted UKEF was still actively considering even major fossil fuel projects.

That response from the government did not reveal any further details about the projects under consideration, but SourceMaterial's analysis this week identified several of the projects, including power stations in Iraq, oil drilling in Brazil and a gas pipeline in Turkmenistan.

A subsequent question tabled by labour MP Preet Kaur Gill at the end of last month also prompted confirmation from Trade Minister Graham Stuart. "UKEF is currently considering support for ten projects projects involving fossil fuels which may be completed by the end of July 2021," including "oil and gas" in Brazil and "compressors for a gas pipeline to a power station," Stuart said at the time.

The biggest of these investments relates to offshore oil drilling on the southeast coast of Brazil, where UKEF is considering projects related to ships known as "floating production and storage offloading units" that serve oil rigs, processing and storing oil until it can be loaded onto a tanker or pumped through a pipeline. Stuart revealed two projects in Brazil would emit over 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 a year between them, the equivalent of burning 14,000 railcars' worth of coal.

A second fossil fuel project concerns Turkmenistan, an authoritarian Central Asian state with large gas reserves. Stuart has confirmed that UKEF is considering supporting a project to provide "compressors for a gas pipeline to a power station" which would emit more than 100,000 tonnes of CO2 a year.

Further projects involve gas-fired power stations in Iraq and an oil pipeline in Uganda, the investigation found.

The UK government has proposed four possible dates for its fossil fuel ban to take effect: March, June, October, or during 2022. On announcing the proposed ban on overseas fossil fuel financing last year, however, the government said it expected the policy to come into force "as soon as possible", and at the latest by the COP26 Summit in November, after a short consultation period.

But in another response to a parliamentary question, Stuart said that UKEF could complete the Brazil and Turkmenistan projects before the end of July, suggesting that the timing of the ban would have a significant bearing on how many of the projects UKEF can fund.

The revelations sparked an angry response from opposition MPs, with Labour's Shadow Secretary of State for International Development, Preet Kaur Gill, labelling them "shocking". Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, meanwhile, said it would be "shockingly hypocritical" for the government to green light any of the fossil fuel projects, and would undermine its climate leadership ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

UKEF and the Department for International Trade were considering BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press.