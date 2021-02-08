COP26 President Alok Sharma: 'This year cannot simply be a repeat of the last'

  • Alok Sharma, COP26 President
COP26 President Alok Sharma's speech arguing need for 'creative ways of conducting our discussions' in order to turn Paris Agreement negotiations into climate action

Thank you Ambassador, Excellencies, Secretary-General, friends. It is a real pleasure to speak to you all again to provide this regular update. As you know, I'm now devoting all of my time and energies...

