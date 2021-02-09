UN chief António Guterres: Preparatory COP26 climate talks should 'take place virtually'

Covid-19 safety concerns force upcoming initial talks online, fuelling further concern over status of crucial Glasgow climate summit later this year

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called for alternative arrangements for preliminary climate negotiations in the run up to November's crucial COP26 global climate summit, arguing upcoming talks will "need to take place virtually" due to health, safety and logistics concerns spurred by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a speech yesterday afternoon, Guterres said that while the pandemic poses major challenges for the UN process to drive global climate action in line with the Paris Agreement, national negotiators must adapt to carry out initial talks online as "the stakes are too high to do otherwise".

His recommendation at present only concerns preliminary climate talks over the coming months - a crucial part of preparations for COP26 in Glasgow later this year - but it will nevertheless fuel further concerns about whether or not the flagship November summit itself can go ahead as hoped later this year.

Guterres insisted that "we simply cannot allow the pandemic to keep us from working together on the crucial pathway to Glasgow", and that with flexibility "we can conduct our business in an inclusive and transparent manner".

"I have directed UN officials around the world to make offices and venues available to allow for all countries to participate in virtual negotiations," he said. "We will support this process in every way possible to ensure its success."

Guterres also took the opportunity to again press countries to ramp up their national pledges to climate action under the Paris Agreement, including action to reduce emissions, boost resilience efforts and increase international finance commitments for more climate vulnerable nations.

"We must send a clear message to the Parties: it is time to wrap up negotiations and move towards its full implementation," Guterres said. "This means bridging the current political divide over outstanding issues related to finance, capacity building, technology transfer, transparency and especially Article Six. For everyone to win, everyone must be ready to make compromises. Global markets have long demanded clarity from governments on establishing a policy foundation for an emissions trading system that maintains environmental integrity and puts a global price on carbon."

The COP26 summit - which is being co-hosted by the UK and Italy - is seen as a critical event for securing more ambitious progress towards the Paris Agreement goal of limiting average temperature rise to 1.5C or well below 2C. As such, the UK is facing significant pressure to ensure a positive outcome at the event, and the preliminary talks in the coming months leading up to the summit are therefore seen as a crucial part of that.



"This issue cannot continue to be deferred, COP after COP after COP. We need a political decision," Guterres added. "We need every voice at the table. As we collectively address our climate emergency, no voice, and no solution, should be left behind."

Also addressing the UN meeting yesterday, COP26 President Alok Sharma set out efforts he and his team were currently undertaking to limit disruption of pandemic restrictions on preparatory negotiations for the November's summit, including new monthly meetings with national delegates "to find possible solutions to negotiating issues".

He also announced plans to hold a virtual Climate and Development Ministerial at the end of March, bringing together ministers representing donor countries and countries vulnerable to climate change "to establish how we can remove barriers to climate action and development".

"This year cannot simply be a repeat of the last, as the Secretary-General has outlined," Sharma said. "We may not be able to meet in person for some months, but we know that we need to make progress faster. And so we need to see creative ways of conducting our discussions that have inclusivity at their very heart. And I am therefore consulting with the chairs of all the UNFCCC negotiating groups and meeting international partners to understand their positions."

It comes amid growing concern about the status of the crucial COP26 climate summit itself, which was already postponed for a year from 2020 as a result of the pandemic, and is currently scheduled to take place in November 2021.

Late last month the Scottish Government admitted the Glasgow event could face a second postponement given the health risks arising from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, as it confirmed either a further delay or significant scaling back of the event were now under consideration.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said at the time that she still hoped COP26 could go ahead "but clearly we will all need to consider the position".

"Whatever happens and I hope it's able to proceed, the challenge and obligation we all have to up our game and tackle climate change has not disappeared because of the pandemic," she added.

Hopes remain high in Westminster, however, that a successful, widespread vaccination programme alongside stringent Covid-19 safety measures at the venue will allow the summit to go ahead as planned, although speculation is mounting that elements of the event may have to be paired back.

The event is logistically one of the largest of its kinds every hosted by the UK, and in normal times be expected to bring together around 30,000 people including international diplomats, campaigners, business figures and journalists as well as political leaders from right around the world.

But holding the event in person, rather than virtually, is seen by many as crucial to ensuring a successful outcome in the latest Paris Agreement, with resolution of a number of outstanding issues in the so-called treaty 'rulebook' sought in Glasgow, such as over carbon credits and climate finance.

As well as face-to-face discussions between negotiators, the presence of the media and civil society groups at past COP summits have been seen as a core part of the events, and which have helped to boot transparency of the talks and put pressure on countries to take more ambitious action.

However, how the pandemic plays out in the UK and beyond in the short to medium-term remains to be seen, and so a final decision on the format of COP26 is unlikely to be made for a number of months.