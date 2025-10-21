CBI chief Rain Newton-Smith: 'Clean energy should be a goal that stands above politics'

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Rain Newton-Smith was speaking at the launch of the Sector Transition Plan guidance in London
Image:

Rain Newton-Smith was speaking at the launch of the Sector Transition Plan guidance in London

Director-general of Britain's largest business group warns calls to scrap the Climate Change Act and row back on clean energy risk 'undermining investment and undermining opportunity' in the UK

CBI chief Rain Newton-Smith has argued that clean energy and decarbonisation should stand above "political tribalism" as she warned yesterday that rowing back on the UK's climate commitments would risk...

Michael Holder
