Hydrogen for heat? The government must look past the hot air

  • Andy Field, Erda Energy
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Thee government should aim to unleash commercial-scale heat pump projects instead of hydrogen for heating, argues Kevin Stickney, managing director of Erda Energy and part of the Pump It Up campaign

Cast your mind back to 2014. It was Scotland, not the whole UK, pondering independence. Chelsea, with Frank Lampard, topped the Premier League. West Africa battled the tragic spread of Ebola while the...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news