Fragrance firm Firmenich sets sights on becoming 'carbon positive' by 2030

Swiss firm bolsters its science-based targets with plans to become carbon neutral, and then carbon positive by 2030

Perfume and flavour giant Firmenich has unveiled a flurry of new sustainability goals, yesterday committing to become a "carbon positive" company, recycle 100 per cent of its plastics, and produce 100 per cent renewable fragrances all by the end of the decade.

The Swiss firm, which claims to be the largest privately owned company in the sector, has already been working towards targets, verified by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030, against a 2017 baseline.

It also has a goal to slash its value chain - or Scope 3 - emissions from purchased goods and services by 20 per cent over the same period, and last year became the first fragrance and flavour company worldwide to power its direct business with 100 per cent renewable electricity.

But yesterday the firm announced plans to go further, by offsetting its residual direct business emissions to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, before becoming 'carbon positive' by 2030.

Moreover, Firmenich has also committed to becoming a 'water neutral' business for its operations in water-stressed areas, and to ensure 100 per cent of its plastic waste is reused and recycled, by the end of the current decade.

Many of the firm's fragrance and flavour products require chemicals, but it has now also promised to ensure all its fragrances are made from renewable substances by 2030, with 99 per cent using "partially or ultimately" biodegradable ingredients by 2030.

In addition, the company committed to ensuring the entirety of its nature programme reports against science-based targets by 2030, while also helping drive the global transformation to greener diets using its 'green proteins', which it said contributed to soil regeneration.

Announcing the new targets, Gilbert Ghostine, Firmenich CEO, said it was time for the firm to "take our ESG leadership in renewable ingredients, conscious perfumery and diet transformation to the next level".

"Companies that commit today to address vital climate and social challenges will be the trusted winners of tomorrow," he said. "By accelerating the pace of our climate transition, we also encourage businesses to join us to create large-scale change."