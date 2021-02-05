Moody's forecasts one in 10 bonds issued in 2021 could carry green, sustainable, or social labels

Sustainability-linked bonds singled out as major growth engine in sustainable debt market by the US credit ratings agency and European bank SEB

Moody's has predicted that global issuance of sustainable bonds will grow 32 per cent in 2021 to hit a record $650bn, as companies raise debt to finance their climate plans and the policy framework for sustainable finance is tightened.

The credit ratings agency predicted that between eight and 10 per cent of all bonds issued in 2021 will be green, social, or sustainability bonds, up from 5.5 per cent last year, following the rapid growth of the sustainable debt market in the wake of the pandemic.

"We expect green bond issuance to jump by 39 per cent this year as the economy continues to rebound and issuers increasingly pursue debt financing for environmentally-friendly projects," said Moody's analyst and assistant vice president Matthew Kuchtyak. Meanwhile, the agency predicted that social bonds would grow six per cent and sustainability bonds would grow 58 per cent on last year.

The firm predicts $375bn of green bonds, $150bn of social bonds, and $125bn of sustainability bonds will be issued in 2021, with growth in the latter two categories slowing as coronavirus pandemic-related financings begin to plateau.

However, the ratings agency singled out sustainability-linked bonds as a major potential growth area in 2021, noting the instrument would be attractive to the growing number or corporates looking to ramp up their climate and net zero transition plans. Sustainability-linked loans, which reward borrowers for hitting specific environmental and social targets, give corporates flexibility over what they choose to invest in, unlike other types of sustainable bonds that are typically tied to a specific programme.

The sustainable debt market will also grow as nations around the world borrow to meet their climate targets and try to deliver Sustainable Development Goal-linked economic recovery plans, Moody's predicted. The introduction of a sustainable finance taxonomy in the EU later this year, US President Joe Biden's high profile environmental agenda, and China's commitment to deliver carbon neutrality by 2060 will also play a role in boosting volumes of sustainable debt, it said.

The update from Moody's came in the same week as Swedish bank SEB published a market report for the sustainable debt market for January that similarly singles out sustainability-linked bonds as a major growth engine. The findings show that £3.9bn sustainability-linked bonds were issued in January, a figure that is equivalent to almost 40 per cent of the total issued in 2020.

"Although the sustainability-linked bond market is still in its infancy, we expect it to grow rapidly over the coming years," said Christopher Flensborg, head of climate and sustainable financial solutions at SEB. "With the importance of sustainability considerations increasing among investors, consumers and policy makers, sustainability will naturally come into greater focus for issuers when seeking capital."

SEB's report highlights that $35.1bn of green bonds were issued last month, in a huge increase from the $7.5bn in January 2020. Meanwhile $30.2bn of social bonds and $13.2bn of sustainability bonds were issued, it notes.

The bank said it expect to see more than $1tr being raised for sustainable purposes this year for the first time ever, once loans and bonds are combined.

Want to find out more about Net Zero Finance and the investment trends impacting businesses and investors of all types? The join us at the Net Zero Finance pathway event, as part of the Net Zero Festival 2021, which will take place online on March 16th. You can request an invitation to the event here.