Natural remedy: Non-alcoholic spirits firm Seedlip unveils carbon neutral plan

EXCLUSIVE: UK firm announces string of new sustainability goals it hopes will help consumers connect with nature

British drinks company Seedlip has announced a flurry of new sustainability goals, including a plan to achieve carbon neutrality within two years across its full range of distilled non-alcoholic spirits.

Announcing the new sustainability drive today, the company emphasised it had an "obligation" to speak out for nature and protect the botanic ingredients that are distilled in its drinks.

The Buckinghamshire-based company, which was acquired by drinks giant Diageo in 2019, makes its spirits with a range of natural herbs, spices, and plants, such as allspice berries, rosemary, peas, grapefruit peel, lemongrass, and oak bark.

"Seedlip sources the best ingredients from nature to make delicious drinks," company founder Ben Branson explained. "So, if there's no nature, there's no Seedlip. And for us, there is therefore no choice but to do our bit and our best to inspire as many people as possible to fall in with love the natural world."

In addition to its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the end of 2022, Seedlip has announced it aim to become a B Corporation by the end of this year, a mission that will require the company to demonstrate high standards of social and environmental performance across its supply chain, input materials, and charitable activities.

The company said that it also intends to ramp up its advocacy for nature, while diverting one per cent of its annual sales to environmental causes, a commitment it will make when it joins philanthropic group One Percent for the Planet this Spring.

Branson said that activism and advocacy on behalf of the natural environment was required to reconnect humans with the planet. "As a species, human beings have forgotten that we are all part of nature and to live more harmoniously with it, we first must be reminded of how wonderful and magical it is," he said.

Seedlip's sustainability goals are launched alongside a new brand website which the company said had been designed to showcase "humans' disconnection with nature, Seedlip's ingredients and the beauty of the natural world".

The push comes several months after the company launched a new range of biodegradable and compostable gift packaging made from mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, in a bid to cut down on plastic waste.