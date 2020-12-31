2020: A heartening year for tackling the climate crisis
The climate will only respond to carbon cuts - in 2021 companies must begin turning their net zero plans into action, writes ClimateCare CEO Vaughan Lindsay
How does one even begin to talk about the year that is 2020? It's been a year full of uncertainly and has presented challenges for so many people. Not only did the pandemic affect our health and personal...
What does the vaccine mean for cold chain sustainability?
The coronavirus vaccine presents an opportunity to build a greener market and supply chain for refrigeration
The impacts of 2020 that could ripple for years to come
'Stay at home' - those three simple words that sum up 2020 have had a huge impact, the complexity of which will take years to unravel, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
'Disastrous extremes': Christian Aid catalogues $145bn cost of 2020 weather disasters
Most costly floods, windstorms, tropical cyclones and fires in 2020 killed thousands of people across the globe and displaced millions, charity finds