What does the vaccine mean for cold chain sustainability?
The coronavirus vaccine presents an opportunity to build a greener market and supply chain for refrigeration
After the BioNTech-Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine's FDA approval in early December, the focus has shifted towards getting the vaccine to as many people as possible as quickly as possible. For this, Pfizer,...
2020: A heartening year for tackling the climate crisis
The climate will only respond to carbon cuts - in 2021 companies must begin turning their net zero plans into action, writes ClimateCare CEO Vaughan Lindsay
The impacts of 2020 that could ripple for years to come
'Stay at home' - those three simple words that sum up 2020 have had a huge impact, the complexity of which will take years to unravel, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
'Disastrous extremes': Christian Aid catalogues $145bn cost of 2020 weather disasters
Most costly floods, windstorms, tropical cyclones and fires in 2020 killed thousands of people across the globe and displaced millions, charity finds