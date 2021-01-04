EU methane satellites could help push companies to cut emissions
Brussels is gearing up to use its satellites to spot and track global methane emission hotspots, writes Andrew Warren
'Big Brother is watching you.' The dread phase from George Orwell's classic 1984 is set for once to be rather good news in 2021 … at least so far as the Paris Agreement and the European Union 's ambitious...
More news
Tesco toasts removal of one billion pieces of plastic from its shelves in 2020
Supermarket claims to have met its pledge to remove one billion pieces of plastic, working with suppliers to remove unnecessary and excessive packaging of products
Firms pledge to showcase Scotland's 'first' hydrogen-powered train at COP26
Train to be developed by retrofitting an old passenger car with hydrogen fuel cell technology over the coming months, in the hope the model can feature at the COP26 climate conference set to be held in the autumn in Glasgow, according to project lead...
Will green intentions turn to action in 2021?
Hubbub CEO Trewin Restorick sets out five reasons to view the year ahead with some positivity for the planet
Tyne and Wear village to tap blended hydrogen from gas grid in green heating pilot
Plan for 10-month hydrogen heating trial near Gateshead comes as WWF Scotland urges major energy efficiency investment programme to slash emissions from leaky and carbon-intensive homes