The impacts of 2020 that could ripple for years to come
'Stay at home' - those three simple words that sum up 2020 have had a huge impact, the complexity of which will take years to unravel, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer
The way we work, travel, socialise and consume changed beyond recognition in the few minutes on the evening of 23 March 2020 when the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, addressed the nation to say that...
'Disastrous extremes': Christian Aid catalogues $145bn cost of 2020 weather disasters
Most costly floods, windstorms, tropical cyclones and fires in 2020 killed thousands of people across the globe and displaced millions, charity finds
What it will take for the UK water industry to achieve net zero by 2030?
The water industry must develop a clear set of actions to minimise net zero costs and boost investor attractiveness, writes Arup's Ann Cousins
'Move from ambition to action': Government urged to ramp up green policies and spending in 2021
Green Alliance warns that major decarbonisation policy gaps must be filled next year if government is to achieve its bold 2030 carbon reduction target