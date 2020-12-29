'Disastrous extremes': Christian Aid catalogues $145bn cost of 2020 weather disasters

Most costly floods, windstorms, tropical cyclones and fires in 2020 killed thousands of people across the globe and displaced millions, charity finds

The world's 10 most expensive climate-related weather disasters in 2020 together cost more than $145bn in uninsured losses and disrupted the lives of millions of people, according to Christian Aid.

The huge economic and human costs of global warming have been hammered home in a new report by the charity this week, which highlights the extent of the damage caused by how climate-related floods, windstorms, tropical cyclones and fires in 2020.

The report, which identifies the 15 most destructive climate disasters of the year, calculates that the nine most expensive climate-related weather events of 2020 caused damage worth "at least $5bn" in insured losses each, while killing thousands of people and displacing millions of others.

While six of the ten most costly events took place in Asia, the charity notes that that extreme weather was felt all over the world last year. In Europe, two extra-tropical cyclones - Storms Ciara and Alex - had a combined cost of almost $6bn, and across the Atlantic the US suffered record-breaking hurricane and fire seasons that chalked up more than $60bn in combined damages.

Cyclone Amphan which struck the Bay of Bengal in May racked up losses valued at $13bn in just a few days, while floods in China and India that extended over several months had an estimated cost of $32 billion and $10 billion respectively, the report notes.

Meanwhile in East Africa, huge locust swarms linked to unusual rains fuelled by climate change ravaged crops and vegetation across several countries, causing roughly $8.5bn of damages, it calculates.

"Whether it be floods in Asia, locusts in Africa or storms in Europe and the Americas, climate change has continued to rage in 2020," report author and Christian Aid climate policy lead Kat Kramer said. "It is vital that 2021 ushers in a new era of activity to turn this tide. With President-elect Biden in the White House, social movements across the world calling for urgent action, post-Covid green recovery investment and a crucial UN climate summit hosted by the UK, there is a major opportunity for countries to put us on a path to a safe future."

The report also highlights the sheer scale of human displacement caused by climate-related events. Some 4.9 million people were affected when Cyclone Amphan hit the cost of India and Bangladesh in the spring, while 3.7 million were affected by floods in China this year. Meanwhile, 65,000 people were displaced in January during bushfires in Australia and 500,000 by the fires that burned across the west coast of the US.

Christian Aid said the stark findings underscored need for urgent climate action and for countries to commit to bold new 2030 targets ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow next year, in line with their commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Dr Sarah Perkins-Kirkpatrick, climate scientist at the University of New South Wales in Australia, reflected that 2019 and 2020 had been "full of disastrous extremes" and predicted the trend was set to continue and escalate as global temperatures increase.

"In the aftermath of the Australian wildfires, California once again burned," she said. "Wildfires and extreme heat ravaged Siberia, late-season extreme temperatures enveloped Europe, floods destroyed parts of Asia, and a record number of hurricanes were detected in the Atlantic Ocean. We have seen all this with a 1C of global average temperature, highlighting the sensitive relationship between average conditions and extremes. Ultimately, the impacts of climate change will be felt via the extremes, and not averaged changes. Unfortunately, we can expect more years to look like 2020 - and worse - as global temperatures creep higher."