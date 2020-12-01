Positive tipping points to net zero and how to finance them

  • Eoin Murray, Federated Hermes, and Professor Tim Lenton, Global Systems Institute
The finance sector has the means, and the scientists have the data, to model interventions with much greater impact than we see today, explain Federated Hermes' Eoin Murray, and Tim Lenton from the Global Systems Institute

Of President-elect Joe Biden's many campaign commitments to address the climate crisis, the most significant is the United States re-joining the Paris climate agreement. Climate change is a global issue...

Building on the Ten Point Plan

Eliot Whittington of The Prince of Wales’s Corporate Leaders Group presents a new analysis that suggests the government's welcome plan to accelerate the Green Industrial Revolution will not yet put the country on track to meet its net zero goals