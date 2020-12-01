'Astongate': Aston Martin and Bosch accused of using controversial report to downplay EVs' environmental benefits

Green experts hit out at data underpinning industry-backed EV lifecycle CO2 assessment report which was widely covered by national press over the weekend

A car industry-commissioned report on the CO2 impact of electric vehicles (EVs) has courted criticism, following allegations it overstated the emissions impact of EVs compared to internal combustion engine cars and was produced by a PR firm run from an address allegedly owned by Aston Martin's director of government and corporate affairs.

The report, which lists Aston Martin, Honda, Bosch, and McLaren among its contributors, was covered by a number of major newspapers over the weekend. It claims that when full lifecycle emissions are taken into account an EV has to be driven for 48,000 miles before it starts to deliver lower emissions than a petrol car - meaning that it would take EV owners roughly six years before their zero emission vehicle was 'greener' than a fossil fuel alternative.

However, the report's analysis and conclusions were quickly challenged by Auke Hoekstra, senior advisor on electric mobility at the Eindhoven Technical University in the Netherlands, who dubbed it a "misleading brochure" that underestimates combustion engine emissions, excludes petrol supply chain emissions from the analysis, fails to adequately take future reductions in the carbon intensity of electricity mix into account, and takes a lifecycle study of a single car manufactured in China - the Polestar 2 - and applies it to all EVs. The correct figure for emissions breakeven for the EV and internal combustion engine cars analysed is closer to 16,000 miles, he calculated.

Hoekstra suggested that UK media outlets that ran the story - including the Daily Mail, the Telegraph, the Sunday Times, and Metro - had been misled by a "carmaker-paid attack on Boris Johnson's green plans".

"There were no 'researchers' involved in this 'study' as far as I can see and there are no original 'recorded results'," he wrote. "It looks like some lobbyists and a PR firm produced a brochure for their list of sponsors: a who's who of anti-EV organisations."

The report then attracted further controversy when an investigation by BloombergNEF founder Michael Liebreich revealed Clarendon Communications - the public relations firm that worked on the report - is registered to an address owned by James Stephens, Aston Martin's director of government and external affairs.

The firm, which was set up in February 2020 and has a thin online presence, claimed Bosch and Aston Martin as clients but listed no staff members on LinkedIn.

In an article posted to LinkedIn, Liebreich derided the report as "written by a sock-puppet PR company" and said it appealed to Conservative MPs displeased with government's climate agenda. "There is a reason why the '50,000-miles-to-emissions-breakeven' story (and all the others like it) was taken up so gleefully by the UK press," he wrote. "The traditionalist wing of the Conservative Party is deeply unhappy with the leadership's lurch towards Net Zero and the Green Industrial Revolution - it rubs their libertarian and corporatist tendencies the wrong way in equal measure."

In a statement, Bosch admitted to commissioning the report "alongside Honda, Optare, Aston Martin and McLaren with industry members including LowCVP and the RTFA, to help policy makers to adopt a range of technology solutions to support a more rapid drive towards net zero for the industry".

"We fully support the report which has been drawn from independent, referenced data and we call for greater transparency on the total carbon footprint of vehicles," Bosch added.

The firm said it believed decarbonisation of transport was "vital" to reaching climate goals and that it supported the UK government's ambition, but that "at the same time, we believe that technology must be at the heart of this change and support finding practical solutions to the challenges that we face, with an open mind".

Approached by BusinessGreen about the allegations, Aston Martin Lagonda said the firm had no "formal links" with the PR agency that worked on the report.

"Aston Martin Lagonda supports UK governments ambition to decarbonise road transport and as such, we regularly engage with government and parliament on this subject to ensure the opportunities and challenges are both understood and addressed," the company said in an emailed statement. "Prior to the government's recent announcement around phasing out the internal combustion engine in 2030, Aston Martin Lagonda contributed to a report with a number of other industry members including Bosch, LowCVP and the RTFA to emphasise how best to achieve the governments stated aim.

"Aston Martin Lagonda have no formal links with Clarendon Communications, who are contracted to another report contributor to support on Public affairs and stakeholder management."

Clarendon Communications had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Report co-sponsor McLaren referred BusinessGreen to Aston Martin Lagonda and emphasised that the contested figures had been drawn from a lifecycle assessment (LCA) report published by EV manufacturer Polestar.

But Polestar has been quick to distance itself from the report, with the firm's chief executive Thomas Inglenlath arguing the analysis had been guilty of a limited interpretation of the figures provided by his firm's lifecycle assessment tool, which the company made public earlier this year in a move it had hoped would encourage other auto companies to disclose their own lifecycle emissions.

"In a new report, released on Friday Honda, McLaren, Aston Martin, and Bosch have... requested greater transparency over vehicles' total CO2 footprints," Inglenlath said. "The paper quotes Polestar's LCA report but information on the CO2 impact of the original equipment manufacturers behind the report is completely absent."

The 48,000-mile breakeven figure for EV lifecycle emissions touted by the report - and reported widely by the media - is also disingenous when not placed adequately in context, Inglenlath argued, given the figure assumes the EV in question is being charged with the current average blend of electricity sources on the UK's grid. With most EV charging network providers in the UK securing their electricity from clean power sources, the figure needs further qualification, he said.

"It is important to note that number comes down to 50,000 km (31,000 miles) if the car is charged with wind power, equivalent to about two years of driving," Inglenlath argued, adding that "Polestar 2 clearly has a lower carbon footprint than a comparable ICE when considering its whole life cycle, regardless of how it is charged".

Meanwhile, the Renewable Transport Fuel Association, a UK trade group dedicated to sustainable renewable transport fuels, and LowCVP, a public private partnership focused on driving the zero emission vehicle transition, told BusinessGreen their involvement in the report was minimal and they had been listed as contributors after providing information to it.

"As our name suggests, our focus is in accelerating the move to cleaner fuels," said Gaynor Hartnell, chief executive of RTFA. "We welcome electrification, but it doesn't address the vehicles on the roads today. We want the government to show as much appetite for decarbonising fuels as it does for electrification, as both approaches are needed. If there are factual errors in the report, the authors need to address this."

In a separate statement, the LowCVP said "recent media interpretation of the report Decarbonising Road Transport - There is no silver bullet by Clarendon Communications does not in any way reflect the position of the Low Carbon Vehicle Partnership (LowCVP)".

"LowCVP provided some specific information and was asked to comment on the report prior to its publication but was not a co-sponsor of it," it added. "LowCVP fully supports the government's proposed 2030 phase-out date for conventional ICE vehicles and believes electrification of road transport is a critical element of the transition to zero emissions... LowCVP supports the decarbonisation of road transport by using 'all the tools in the box'. While the vehicles are still on the road, emissions from the legacy ICE fleet, as well as hybrids sold between 2030 and 2035 should be minimised alongside wider vehicle electrification. Consequently, LowCVP also supports the introduction of verifiably sustainable, lower carbon and renewable fuels."

The agency added that the lifecycle analysis featured in the report had "not been properly contextualised in several media reports". "As stated in the report, energy grids in UK and elsewhere are rapidly decarbonising and EV battery and associated production processes are also improving so the lifecycle impacts of electric vehicles are on a sharply improving trajectory," it said. "LowCVP has been a lead proponent of efforts to incorporate the full lifecycle analysis of road transport CO2 emissions and other sustainability factors into policy decisions and will continue to do so. However, this is a complex area and analysis of lifecycle impacts should be seen as a key part of the process towards achieving zero emissions transport and not - as in this case - as a misleading tool to undermine progress."

Speaking to BusinessGreen, Liebreich argued the report offered an outdated critique of EVs and reiterated his call for its backers to clarify their precise their involvement.

"In his foreword to the report, Matt Western MP, chair of the All Party Group on Electric Vehicles, wrote that the report is "aimed at informing the debate on emissions reduction so that policy makers can make the right decisions", but it does the exact opposite," he said. "It gives a false sense that there are multiple ways to power road transport with equal chances of being economically viable, and that EVs have very significant challenges in terms of delivering emissions reductions. If this were 2015, you could just about argue that, but not in 2020.

"As for the way the report was produced and distributed, it is deeply problematic. If automotive players want to be part of a discussion about the pathway to net zero, they have to act like responsible citizens. Working through 'sock-puppets', hiding the authorship of reports, propagating figures twisted to their advantage - none of that is acceptable. So we need to see answers to a number of questions: Who paid for the report? Who did the actual writing? Who distributed it? And what will Aston Martin's institutional investors - who all want to be seen as leaders in ESG - do about it?"