Time to set a new precedent for global trade policy
An ambitious Trade Bill would enable UK trade policy to support green growth, restore biodiversity and reduce emissions, writes Aldergate Group's Kate Young
With its departure from the European Union, the UK has the opportunity to develop its own trade policy for the first time in 40 years, enabled through the Trade Bill currently passing through Parliament....
Rise Up: Toast Ale unveils new range of beers in campaign to transform food system
Green brewer brings together leading B Corp food brands to launch new campaign to raise awareness of sector's huge environmental impacts
BT and Hubbub to explore untapped potential for smart tech to slash household emissions
Collaboration follows new research showing nearly two-thirds of UK households do not use technology to help run their home more efficiently
The Spending Review: Green announcements at a glance
All the green details from the government's new Spending Review and National Infrastructure Strategy