Smart Energy GB to shift focus to behaviour change and boosting smart meter demand

Organisation tasked with overseeing national rollout of smart meters set to shift its focus from awareness building to driving demand for the devices and encouraging pro-environmental behaviours

Smart Energy GB, the body established seven years ago to build consumer awareness of smart meters, is set for a revamp next year as it shifts its campaign activities towards driving consumer demand for the devices and encouraging smart meter owners to embrace energy-saving behaviour changes and technologies.

The government confirmed the change this week in a detailed response to a consultation that asked energy suppliers and other stakeholders to pitch in on proposals to strengthen Smart Energy GB's governance framework, revise the group's funding mechanisms, and update its objectives as the group enters a new phase over the years to come.

The document, published yesterday by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) noted that "high levels of domestic consumer awareness" of smart metering meant that Smart Energy GB should now shift its focus to growing consumer demand for the devices and encouraging consumers with smart meters to use household energy more effectively and efficiently. These new goals would require the organisation to work on developing greater collaboration across the energy industry to promote smart meters and related technologies, the government said.

Smart meters are seen as a critical pillar in the push to decarbonise the UK's building stock, offering users immediate data on their energy use to encourage more energy efficient behaviours, while also enabling suppliers to offer specially-designed time-of-use energy tariffs that can help integrate more renewable energy onto the grid.

While the number of smart meters has been growing in recent years, the sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. Data released by the government in August revealed the number of smart meters installed in UK homes during the three-month period between April and June plummeted by 850,000 compared to the first quarter of the year, reaching just over 135,000 new installations after energy firms were forced to suspend installations in March.

This week, the government extended the responsibility of financing Smart Energy GB to include a broader range of energy suppliers. From next year, all UK energy suppliers with more than 150,000 gas or electricity domestic consumer accounts on their books must contribute to the organisation's campaign activities - a significantly lower threshold than the 250,000 customers in place before.

The change would create a more level playing field across energy suppliers, and ensure that a "proportional funding model" is in place, BEIS said.

The consultation response also confirms the government's intention to update the group's governance to increase transparency and give Citizens Advice and Citizens Advice Scotland the right to attend board meetings. All changes will come into force in June 2021, the government said, with the transition competed by the end of 2021.