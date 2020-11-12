The evolving role of pumped storage as an enabler of a green energy future

Dinorwig pumped hydro power station in Snowdonia | Credit: ENGIE UK
Dinorwig pumped hydro power station in Snowdonia | Credit: ENGIE UK
  • David Alcock, ENGIE UK
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK's established pumped storage facilities will play an increasingly important role in greening the grid for the net zero transition, writes ENGIE UK's David Alcock

Deep inside the Welsh landscape in Snowdonia lies a major feat of engineering that has quietly been contributing to the UK's energy security of supply for decades. At 1,800MW, Dinorwig Power Station...

To continue reading...

More on Infrastructure

More news