Major Cornwall green grid trial cuts bills and CO2, Centrica finds

The trial took place over three years and saw saved 10,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions | Credit: Centrica

UK's largest smart grid trial saw 200 homes and businesses fitted with solar panels and batteries trade electricity to offer local grid flexibility

More than 200 homes and businesses in Cornwall equipped with a range of green technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels, battery storage and smart hot water tanks as part of a major UK smart grid trial have saved almost 10,000 tonnes a year of greenhouse gases, Centrica has revealed.

The £16.7m local energy market (LEM) trial - the largest of its kind in the UK - saw 310MWh of power successfully traded between homes and businesses in the county over three years, delivering major savings in terms of energy bills and CO2 emissions, while providing flexibility to help balance the power grid, Centrica said.

More than 100 businesses were fitted with a range of low carbon technologies, while a further 100 homes received a combination of solar panels and wall-mounted battery storage, all of which were then linked up to form a 'Virtual Power Plant' (VPP) enabling users to trade electricity with each other.

Publishing the results of the trial on Wednesday, the energy giant said some businesses saved as much as 35 per cent on energy costs by operating at times more aligned with the needs of the power grid.

Jorge Pikunic, managing director of Centrica Business Solutions, which spearheaded the trial, said the findings could pave the way for flexible trading of electricity using clean technologies on a much larger scale, arguing that such systems would be crucial for meeting the UK's 2050 net zero target.

"We showed that solutions like the Cornwall LEM can pave the way for a smarter grid that is better able to accommodate renewable energy; save money and reduce carbon for consumers; and create new economic opportunities for both homeowners and businesses," he explained. "With the right policy actions by the Government, we believe that the UK can lead the world in creating solutions to integrate greater levels of renewables onto our energy systems."

The firm estimates as much as 25TWh of electricity will need to be traded flexibly every year in order to meet the government's recently-announced ambition for every UK home to be powered with offshore wind, which amounts to almost double the annual power demand of Wales.

"Because solar and wind are dependent on the weather, sometimes they produce too much power for the grid to accommodate, and sometimes too little to meet demand," said Pikunic. "This could lead to assets being switched off, which is expensive and inefficient; and in extreme cases power cuts."

The VPP was aggregated and linked up with local grid operators Western Power Distribution and National Grid ESO, enabling it operate autonomously with the grid firms procuring flexibility services using Centrica's auction-based marketplace platform.

The platform runs auctions for grid flexibility services months in advance, allowing buyers to place bids which are then matched with offers from the homes and businesses selling their grid flexibility services.

Alongside funding from Centrica, the trial was supported by a £11.6m grant from the European Regional Development Fund, and delivered in partnership with Western Power Distribution, National Grid ESO, Exeter University, Imperial College London, and Belgian energy analytics consultancy N-Side.

The UK's Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the result of the trial. "Smarter energy means greener energy and cheaper bills, which is why this successful trial in Cornwall is such good news," he said. "With even more renewable electricity on the way, projects like this will be crucial as we work towards net zero emissions by 2050."

The news came as UK Power Networks (UKPN) - the electricity distributor for London, the South East and East of England - unveiled a £50m funding package for its largest ever open tender for flexible grid capacity, covering more than 130 sites in the region.

UKPN said it was seeking a total of 250MW of flexible capacity and that it plans to offer its first ever extra high voltage sites for tender, potentially opening up the market to a host of new entrants.

The latest tender round offers contracts through to 2028, covering system needs arising during the next electricity network price control period from 2023-28, with pre-qualification for tender closing on 8 December 2020. It follows the success of the firm's previous flexibility capacity tender in April 2020.

"We are forging ahead with a flexibility market that is open, transparent and accessible," said Sotiris Georgiopoulos, head of smart grid development at UKPN. "We are now opening more sites backed by more funding than ever before, and for the first ever time in the UK at every level from low voltage to extra high voltage."