Global energy networks join forces to boost renewables rollout

Global Power System Transformation Consortium (G-PST) aims to overcome technical barriers to energy grids dominated by intermittent wind and solar

More than 30 electricity network operators around the world have joined forces in a bid to "dramatically accelerate" the transition to low cost, reliable power systems characterised by high levels of renewables, confirming a goal to collectively cut power emissions in half over the next decade.

Announced yesterday, the Global Power System Transformation Consortium (G-PST) comprises national electricity system operators from right across the world, including the UK, Australia, California, Texas, Denmark, and 25 other states and nations spanning Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

The overarching goal of the Consortium is to contribute to cutting emissions of all pollutants globally from energy systems by 50 per cent by 2030, by laying the foundations for higher levels of renewables to provide clean electricity to national grids.

With more countries around the world looking to scale up generation of intermittent, zero carbon forms of power generation such as wind and solar in order to decarbonise, collaborative efforts will be increasingly needed to overcome technical barriers associated with higher penetrations of renewables, the G-PST said.

National electricity systems have for decades broadly been characterised by large, centralised power stations running on gas and coal that provide baseload energy throughout the day. However, future energy systems running on 70 per cent or more renewables sporadically located across land and sea require new approaches to grid management, such as energy storage and demand response technologies, in order to avoid blackouts during periods of low wind and solar output.

As such, the G-PST aims to foster collaboration between different national power network operators to overcome these challenges and enable efficient integration of substantial clean energy investments into power systems, it said.

"Countries around the world are looking to pursue a path to modern, low-emissions energy systems, but face significant challenges in acquiring and applying the technical knowledge needed to operate and plan rapidly transforming power systems," said Audrey Zibelman, CEO of the Australia Energy Market Operator (AEMO), one of the national networks leading the Consortium. "This consortium will help meet this need by engaging key power system operators, applied research and educational institutions, governments, businesses, and stakeholders from developed and developing countries to accelerate clean energy transitions at the ambitious scope and scale that is required."

Fintan Slye, director of the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) in the UK, said innovations developed through the Consortium's research would be "shared rapidly with countries around the world". "Through the consortium, we'll scale up global research collaboration on cutting-edge technical innovations in areas such as real-time intelligent control applications and state-of-the-art power electronics that will enhance the reliability and accelerate our transitions to best-in-class, low emission reliable power systems," he said.

It comes as new data analysis this week further reiterated how the cost of renewable energy worldwide continues to decline, detailing how onshore wind and utility-scale solar costs fell by two per cent and nine per cent respectively over the past year.

The annual analysis of the Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) from financial advisory firm and investor Lazard shows both wind and solar remain competitive with new-build fossil fuel generation for the seventh year running.

Moreover, energy storage costs have declined across most use-cases and technologies, in part driven by improvements in battery chemistry, it said.

And, for the first time this year, Lazard's analysis includes a study of hydrogen as a supplemental fuel component for gas-fired power plants.

"As the costs of utility-scale wind and solar continue to decline and compete with the marginal cost of conventional energy generation, the focus remains on tackling the challenge of intermittency," said George Bilicic, vice chairman and global head of Lazard's power, energy and infrastructure group. "For the first time, we have integrated green and blue hydrogen into our analyses, which recognizes the energy sector's increasing appreciation of hydrogen's potentially disruptive and strategic role in managing the intermittency of renewable power generation."

The results echo those of the International Energy Agency, which earlier this morning published the latest edition of its influential annual World Energy Outlook. The report similarly highlighted how new renewables projects are now consistently outcompeting fossil fuel power plants on cost in markets all around the world, helping to curb emissions while also presenting new challenges to grid operators.