The government must listen to business if net zero by 2050 is to become a reality
An overwhelming majority of businesses believe they would benefit from the changes required for net zero, according to npower's Anthony Ainsworth
This week, Business Secretary Alok Sharma announced a series of initiatives at Climate Week NYC including the launch of the COP26 Energy Transition Council. At the same time, new figures from Data-Driven...
More news
'Truly revolutionary': Elon Musk hails Tesla battery breakthrough
Billionaire offers glimpse of EV firm's efforts to develop cheaper, more efficient battery cells at Tesla's AGM
At what price? Zero Carbon Commission backs economy-wide £75 a tonne carbon tax
Carbon tax could generate £27bn by 2030 that could be invested into Covid-19 recovery efforts, emerging green technologies, and cushioning against any rise in household bills, campaign group argues
Back green hydrogen to power clean growth, industry urges government
Trade body RenewableUK outlines a series of policy recommendations to enable the UK to become a global leader in the development of green hydrogen
The government must listen to business if net zero by 2050 is to become a reality
An overwhelming majority of businesses believe they would benefit from the changes required for net zero, according to npower's Anthony Ainsworth