Grabbing the fleece: Harnessing economic and personal interest to hit net zero

  • Tim Rotheray, Viridor
The fascinating results of the landmark Climate Assembly UK should give businesses and policymakers the license for bold action, writes Viridor's Tim Rotheray

If we are to achieve success in moving to a zero emission, zero waste economy we have to ensure that doing the right thing is attractive to business. Last week, six of Parliament's select committees...

