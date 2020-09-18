Work begins on 'net zero neighbourhood' in Kent

Developers plan to build six all-electric, zero carbon modular homes in Sittingbourne by the end of January next year

Work has started on a new neighbourhood of net zero homes in Kent, paving the way for what its developers claim will be "one of the most energy-efficient housing schemes in the country".

Located in Sittingbourne, the development is a partnership between property firm Public Sector Plc and green building specialist NetZero Buildings, and is set to transform vacant land on the town's Oak Road into six zero carbon rental properties.

The all-electric modular homes are designed with air-tight, insulated walls and feature solar roof panels for electricity generation, while air source heat pumps are being fitted to supply hot water, the developers said.

Adam Cunnington, chef executive of Public Sector Plc, said the development marked the launch of its sustainable housing brand LetLife.

"As we all begin the economic recovery from Covid-19 we are extremely excited about delivering Kent's new zero carbon neighbourhood," he said. "Our country not only faces a crisis in the quantity of homes but also the quality, as well as a global climate emergency."

The homes are to be manufactured off-site at NetZero Buildings' factory in Cambridge, with a view to being completed and ready for residents by the end of January next year. Government-backed Homes England has provided debt finance to part fund the development.

"We can't wait for the first residents to move in and experience the benefits of living in a warm, modern, comfortable zero carbon home which costs very little money to heat," said Steve Murphy, chief executive of NetZero Buildings.