Government moves to boost flood defence funding for deprived communities

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Defra unveils plans to reform flood defence funding formula to boost support for nature-based projects and maximise benefits from record £10.5bn flood resilience programme

The government will today unveil sweeping reforms to the way flood defence spending is allocated, in a bid to better protect deprived communities, boost local economies, and deliver more funding for nature-based...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government announces further reforms to 'outdated planning system'

'Workforce of the future': New green skills bootcamps launched

More on Policy

Government moves to boost flood defence funding for deprived communities
Policy

Government moves to boost flood defence funding for deprived communities

Defra unveils plans to reform flood defence funding formula to boost support for nature-based projects and maximise benefits from record £10.5bn flood resilience programme

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 October 2025 • 3 min read
EU Omnibus: Compromise deal to restrict CSRD and CSDDD to the largest companies
Policy

EU Omnibus: Compromise deal to restrict CSRD and CSDDD to the largest companies

Lawmakers agree deal to simplify CSRD and CSDDD in a bid to boost EU competitiveness and cut red tape, but reforms would still require large corporates to strengthen reporting and due diligence efforts

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 October 2025 • 4 min read
CCC raises alarm over changes to ZEV mandate
Policy

CCC raises alarm over changes to ZEV mandate

In response to government's request for advice, CCC warns changes to policy could incentivise carmakers to sell more hybrids and PHEVs at the expense of BEV sales, leading to higher emissions

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 October 2025 • 4 min read