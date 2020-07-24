Global Briefing: Democrats eye 2050 net zero goal for US
Plus Indian Railways aim for net zero, Norway CCS plans, and all the top green business news from around the world this week
Democrats' US election platform calls for net zero by 2050 The Democratic Party's draft platform for fighting the crucial US election in November sets out a litany of policies aimed at combatting climate...
Global Covid-19 recovery plans failing climate and the environment, study warns
UK, Germany, South Korea among nations offering up green stimulus measures but these are still dwarfed by carbon-intensive bailouts, according to Vivid Economics
MEPs slam EU recovery budget for watering down climate funding
Resolution backed by EU Parliament sets scene for crunch negotiations with Council over bloc's long-term budget
Tesla milestone would be EV industry's gain
The electric vehicle company's stock is soaring, and it could soon be eligible for the S&P 500