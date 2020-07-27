Good Energy to launch home heat pump tariff in UK first
Green energy supplier claims new flexible tariff will make it 'easy and affordable' for customers to transition away from gas boilers
Green energy supplier Good Energy has today announced plans to launch a new flexible tariff for homes that use heat pumps in the autumn, in a move designed to help customers capitalise on the government's recently-announced £2bn Green Home Grant scheme to support energy efficiency improvements.
Announced by the Chancellor earlier this month as part of a £3bn package of promised green building funding and support, the Green Home Grant scheme is set to allow homeowners to claim up to £10,000 to help upgrade their homes to become more energy efficient, with cost having long been seen as a major barrier to installing energy efficiency upgrades and technologies such as heat pumps.
Good Energy said its new "competitive" tariff, which will be powered by renewable electricity, would help homeowners drive down costs of operating heat pumps, offering cheaper energy rates at specific times of the day to allow them to use their heat pumps cost-effectively.
Juliet Davenport, founder and chief executive of Good Energy, said the new heat pump tariff would help the Green Home Grants scheme "go further" in delivering its aim of weaning the UK's homes off gas-powered boilers.
"This tariff will be designed to make it as easy and affordable as possible for people to get rid of dirty gas heating their home and start using clean electricity from renewables," she added.
Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on the government to follow up its £3bn energy efficiency package with further investments that can decarbonise the UK's housing stock, which is responsible for more than a fifth of the country's emissions. Earlier this week, the Confederation of British Industry called on the government to ban conventional gas fired boilers by 2025 in order to accelerate uptake of green heating alternatives, such as heat pumps and hydrogen-ready boilers.
Towering achievement: Ribbon cut on 25MW floating wind farm in Atlantic
WindFloat Atlantic project off the coast of Portugal is the world's first semi-submersible floating wind farm, according to its developers
Reports: Government mulling review of support for overseas oil and gas projects
Reports suggest Boris Johnson keen to end UK loan guarantees for oil and gas projects overseas amid reputational concerns for the UK ahead of COP26
Nando's targets low CO2 chicken feed as it unveils fresh climate goals
Restaurant chain aims to achieve zero direct carbon emissions and cut the carbon footprint of its meals by 2030
Could the UK run a net-negative emission power grid by 2033?
National Grid's Future Energy Scenarios analysis paints a compelling picture of the potential for an energy system replete with hydrogen, CCS and millions of EVs