'For a clean, inclusive and resilient UK recovery plan'
Today's letter from over 200 top businesses calling on the UK government to deliver a coronavirus recovery plan that accelerates the transition to net zero emissions - in full
Dear Prime Minister, Please accept our support during these unprecedented times. As with all UK businesses, we are committed to ensuring that all possible efforts are made to save lives and tackle the...
More news
Reports: China scraps 'clean coal' from list of projects eligible for green financing
People's Bank of China intends to move its green financing framework closer to global standards by excluding so-called 'clean coal', according to reports
Building a circular economy after Covid-19
Once life returns to relative normality, our economy must be far more robust and resilient than it is at present, argues WRAP director Peter Maddox
We must not sacrifice the environmental crisis just to resolve an economic one
Both economic growth and decarbonisation can be fostered from the current crisis, argues Gilles Moëc, chief economist at AXA Investment Managers
Net Zero Festival: Full virtual summit agenda confirmed
Three day online festival to bring together political and business leaders to explore how the net zero transition will define the decade ahead