'For a clean, inclusive and resilient UK recovery plan'

  • 206 UK businesses and business groups
Today's letter from over 200 top businesses calling on the UK government to deliver a coronavirus recovery plan that accelerates the transition to net zero emissions - in full

Dear Prime Minister, Please accept our support during these unprecedented times. As with all UK businesses, we are committed to ensuring that all possible efforts are made to save lives and tackle the...

