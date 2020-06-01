Pilot projects seek to tap private sector investment for nature restoration and resilience boost

Government-backed Natural Environment Impact Fund to support four projects that will explore how private investment can be harnessed to enhance nature

The government has today announced four new nature restoration projects are to receive seed funding to help demonstrate how private investment can be secured to improve natural habitats, curb greenhouse gas emissions, and enhance climate resilience.

The funding from the £10m Natural Environment Impact Fund, which was announced in this year's Budget, is being allocated through a programme backed by Defra, the Environment Agency (EA), the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation (EFF) and Triodos Bank UK.

Green projects that have been sourced and evaluated by Triodos Bank UK will share a total of £505,000 in grant funding from Defra, the EA, and the EFF to support their development, complete business plans to attract private sector investment, and deliver long-term environmental benefits and sustainable financial returns.

The fund is expected to operate through to next year and the first four projects to receive support include Devon Wildlife Trust's restoration of the Caen wetlands the Rivers Trust's work on natural flood management in the Wyre catchment in Lancashire; the NFU's work to reduce nitrate pollution in Poole Harbour; and Moors for the Future Partnership's restoration and conservation of peatlands in the Pennines.

Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency, said so-called nature-based solutions had a critical role to play in both reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enhancing climate resilience.

"In England we are increasingly seeing new extreme weather accelerate from wettest to driest and back again, restoring nature is key to managing this," she said. "You can't put a price on nature, but investing in its recovery can generate a steady return and will make the UK economy more clean and resilient. These projects are designed to attract investment into local economies while developing models for businesses to use and scale up around the world."

The news comes on the same day as the Met Office confirmed that a record wet second half of the winter has now been followed by record levels of sunshine throughout the Spring.

Welcoming the new projects, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said it was vital to explore new approaches that can help harness private capital to enhance nature. "The UK is taking a leading global role in tackling climate change and biodiversity loss, but given the scale of the challenge ahead it is crucial that environmental projects have the tools they need to attract private sector investment alongside our government support," she said. "Ensuring we have a green recovery from coronavirus will be especially important at this time, and this collaboration provides vital financial expertise and support to create funding models which can be used by other projects up and down the country."

Advocates of nature based solutions have long argued it should be possible to finance projects using private capital through carbon market mechanisms or payments for ecosystem services that help to deliver benefits for industries such as agriculture and insurance.

However, developing financial instruments that deliver returns on investment from projects that invariably result in diffuse environmental benefits remains a major challenge for governments and business around the world.

The government said that in order to help project developers up and down the country attract investment, the lessons learned from the new pilot projects would be made freely available.

The four projects are using a range of approaches to attract private investment. For example, the River Wyre catchment project will see The Rivers Trust work with the Wyre Rivers Trust, Environment Agency, United Utilities, Triodos Bank UK, Co-op Insurance and Flood Re, to develop a financial instrument that would allow upfront investment from the private sector to be reimbursed by the beneficiaries of a healthier environment.

The project would involve the building of leaky dams, the creation of bog, and the rewetting of peat, on 70 hectares of the River Wyre catchment by the Rivers Trust, all of which should help to reduce the frequency of flooding for a number of properties in Lancashire.

Similarly, the Poole Harbour Nutrient Management Scheme will see the NFU work with and support a farmer-led collaboration in the catchment, designed to reduce the use of nitrates. The proposed industry-led model is designed to offer both environmental benefits and productivity gains for farming businesses, while ensuring the local community, water companies, and local government all benefit from the improved water quality.

Dr Bevis Watts, chief executive of Triodos Bank UK, said the sustainable banking specialist had invested over two years of its resources and expertise in finding viable financial projects.

"We believe that connecting economic outcomes to investment in environmental restoration is possible and can deliver benefits, in terms of carbon storage, air quality, flood management and human health, as well as enhancing biodiversity and wildlife habitats," he explained. "Triodos has always been a pioneer in sustainable finance, for example in early renewable energy and organic food and farming. Now linking the economic and societal benefits we take for granted from nature to investment in its restoration is a key challenge we are leading on. The finance sector needs to play its role and use more imagination in how economic outcomes can be linked to investment in nature."