There is no vaccine for the climate crisis

  • Lei Zhang, Envision Energy
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

When the climate and ecological crises reach breaking point the world will have no vaccine in hand, so we must act now, argues Envision Group CEO Lei Zhang

As the clock struck midnight into New Year's Day and mankind entered the second decade of the 21st Century, few expected a plague to sweep the globe within weeks that would spare almost no country from...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news