Hardship and climate change: How to draw-up climate-resilient contracts
Extreme weather events are a defining feature of the new, changing climate. The unpredictable nature and the widespread impact of such events pose a myriad of risks to contractual counterparties. States'...
How Covid-19 could shape the heat sector's route to net zero
Charlotte Owen of the Association for Decentralised Energy sets out three key Covid-19 lessons for delivering net zero heat
Tyneside abandoned coal mines to be transformed into multimillion-pound renewable energy system
Project designer for £7m council minewater district heating project set to heat “fuel-poor homes” was appointed last week.
'Space-age': Sustainable laundry service Oxwash secures £1.4m backing
Twitter co-founder Biz Stone and Indeed.com founder Paul Forster among high profile investors in green laundry start-up Oxwash
How bank holiday blackout fears could accelerate the shift to a net zero grid
Unprecedented low demand for power coupled with high renewables generation offers both headaches – and lessons – for the energy transition