Western Power Distribution launches net zero community energy strategy

Distribution network operator pledges to work closely with community energy groups in Midlands, South Wales, and South West England

Western Power Distribution (WPD) has unveiled a 'Net Zero Communities Strategy', which sets out its plan to collaborate more closely with communities and local authorities across its Midlands, South West England, and South Wales base to deliver a green electricity network.

The Strategy, which has been drawn up in partnership with green energy non-profit Regen, is aimed at community and local energy organisations, and forms part of the electricity distribution operator's pledge to work alongside these groups to support their climate and energy plans.

WPD, which announced the strategy late last week, said it believed a "bottom-up" approach was vital to achieving the UK's statutory 2050 net zero target, and that collaborating with communities to upgrade the network and support their switch to clean energy was a crucial step in the journey.

"As a distribution network operator, we are committed to accelerating net zero in communities across our four licence areas," said Alison Sleightholm, resources and external affairs director at WPD. "We know that community energy organisations play a vital role in driving that transition and it is only by working with them that we can to reach the speed and scale necessary to meet net zero by 2050."

Building on an "extensive programme" of ongoing community engagement carried out by WPD, the strategy aims to enhance information and resources that can support groups keen to participate in the local energy market, as well as setting out plans to invest in smart energy projects and energy efficiency efforts.

The firm has also launched a new Carbon Tracer phone app which allows customers to see the generation mix of electricity for their postcode. Advocates of smart grid technologies argue that letting people know when their grid is at its cleanest or dirtiest is an important first step to encouraging them to match demand to when high levels of renewable power is available.

WPD said it also aimed to make connections easier for local energy generators in order help accelerate the transition to a more diversified and ultimately net zero electricity grid.

"Community energy organisations help us to ensure our energy system is fair and does not leave behind the most vulnerable in our communities," added Sleightholm. "To achieve a smarter and more flexible energy system for the future requires all of us in homes and businesses across the country to be on board."