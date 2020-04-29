Bumpy landing? Decarbonising air transport post-coronavirus

  • Cavin Wilson, Frontier Economics
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

There are reasons to be optimistic about zero-carbon air travel, but governments must carefully consider the lasting impacts of today's decisions, argues Cavin Wilson of Frontier Economics

The skies above Europe are noticeably empty. With governments restricting international travel and passengers keen to avoid confined spaces, much of the continent's airline fleet is grounded. Some...

To continue reading...

More on Aviation

More news

Covid-19: How solar is adapting
Covid-19: How solar is adapting

Evert Vlaswinkel, managing director for Solarcentury in the EMEA region, examines the impacts of the coronavirus crisis on the solar power sector