Report: Covid-19 stimulus packages already benefitting high carbon industries
As governments move from rescue to recovery phase, they should resist bailing out carbon intensive sectors without stringent green conditions attached, new report argues
Speaking at the launch of the Petersberg Dialogue climate conference this week, Lord Nick Stern from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, and key COP26 advisor to the UK government, emphasised...
More news
Covid-19: How solar is adapting
Evert Vlaswinkel, managing director for Solarcentury in the EMEA region, examines the impacts of the coronavirus crisis on the solar power sector
Bumpy landing? Decarbonising air transport post-coronavirus
There are reasons to be optimistic about zero-carbon air travel, but governments must carefully consider the lasting impacts of today's decisions, argues Cavin Wilson of Frontier Economics
Abu Dhabi confirms plans for record-low cost solar farm
Giant 2GW project from Abu Dhabi Power Corporation set to claim title as world's largest solar farm