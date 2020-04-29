Report: Covid-19 stimulus packages already benefitting high carbon industries

Report: Covid-19 stimulus packages already benefitting high carbon industries
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As governments move from rescue to recovery phase, they should resist bailing out carbon intensive sectors without stringent green conditions attached, new report argues

Speaking at the launch of the Petersberg Dialogue climate conference this week, Lord Nick Stern from LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, and key COP26 advisor to the UK government, emphasised...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news

Covid-19: How solar is adapting
Covid-19: How solar is adapting

Evert Vlaswinkel, managing director for Solarcentury in the EMEA region, examines the impacts of the coronavirus crisis on the solar power sector