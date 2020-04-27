New decade, new disruptions: Embracing new technology in sustainability

  • Amber Harrison, IEMA
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

IEMA fellow Amber Harrison, director of CSR and sustainability at SITA, considers the impact of disruptive technologies on the sustainability profession

With 2020 heralding a new decade, technology seems more present and pressing than ever. Our hands clutch smart phones and wrists vibrate with smart watches, while our homes are connected thanks to smart...

To continue reading...

More on Technology

More news