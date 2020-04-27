Low oil price could be a boon for net zero
Historically, low oil prices were bad for climate action, but these are new times, writes ECIU's Dr Jonathan Marshall
Historically, sustained low fossil fuel prices have not been great news for proponents of a low carbon transition. Why, for example, would investors take an interest in renewable energy when the costs...
More news
SIMEC Atlantis completes 'mammoth' tidal turbine construction in pandemic-hit China
UK energy developer announces 500kW tidal stream turbine has now been installed in the East China Sea
Alok Sharma: 'Steps we take now to rebuild our economies can have a profound impact on our future'
Speech from UK Business Secretary and COP26 President at Petersberg Climate Dialogue meeting today
German government: Climate targets must be updated this year, regardless of Covid-19 disruption
Climate conference expected to highlight need for strong multilateral approach to green recovery plans as coronavirus crisis continues to escalate
Government hurries out proposals to relax Capacity Market rules in response to Covid-19 crisis
BEIS seeks to relax obligations and deadlines for back-up power providers to 'reduce administrative and operational burdens' amid pandemic