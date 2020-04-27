Petersberg Climate Dialogue: Covid-19 'green recovery' plans set to top agenda at global summit
Conference hosted by the UK and Germany will bring more than 30 countries together to discuss green recovery plans and strategies after weeks of coronavirus chaos
COP26 may have been postponed this year, but global climate diplomats still have a very busy year ahead. In the absence of the flagship UN climate summit this November, another high-profile global meeting...
SIMEC Atlantis completes 'mammoth' tidal turbine construction in pandemic-hit China
UK energy developer announces 500kW tidal stream turbine has now been installed in the East China Sea
Alok Sharma: 'Steps we take now to rebuild our economies can have a profound impact on our future'
Speech from UK Business Secretary and COP26 President at Petersberg Climate Dialogue meeting today
German government: Climate targets must be updated this year, regardless of Covid-19 disruption
Climate conference expected to highlight need for strong multilateral approach to green recovery plans as coronavirus crisis continues to escalate
Government hurries out proposals to relax Capacity Market rules in response to Covid-19 crisis
BEIS seeks to relax obligations and deadlines for back-up power providers to 'reduce administrative and operational burdens' amid pandemic