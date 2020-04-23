We have self-isolated from our environment for far too long

  • Arlo Brady, Freuds
There will be no herd 'immunity' from environmental and climate change crises, writes Dr Arlo Brady, Freuds CEO and BLUE Marine Foundation chairman

Back in the 20th Century, at least two generations of the male line of my family took canaries as pets into the Welsh coal mines as an early warning system. If the canary keeled over, they knew that deadly...

