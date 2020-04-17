Coronavirus Response: Building on the certainty of risk to secure a low carbon future

  • Julie Hirigoyen, UK Green Building Council
The scale of state intervention to help economies recover provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to stimulate low carbon industries, argues Julie Hirigoyen of the UK Green Building Council

Much has been written in recent weeks about the relationship between the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change. Commentators have highlighted that both are nature-based crises, exacerbated by human behaviour,...

