Coronavirus response: The green economy can support the recovery from Covid-19
The current crisis may shine a light on the government's unique role in tackling a national emergency, argues Good Energy CEO Juliet Davenport
In times of unexpected crisis, it's difficult to see beyond next week, let alone how we will be affected over the long term. In a time when we are worried about our family, our friends, our staff and our...
Hackney Council announces it is fully powered by renewables
The clean energy milestone comes just weeks after Hackney Council revealed plans to open a 'library of things' where citizens can borrow useful items in a bid to reduce household waste.
Severn Trent joins EV100 as part of pledge to go fully electric by 2030
Water firm plans to convert 2,000 of its fleet vehicles to run on battery power by the end of the decade
A new settlement: The COP26 stakes just got higher still
The UN and the UK government were entirely right to delay COP26, but the planning for one of the most important Summits in human history has to start now