Severn Trent joins EV100 as part of pledge to go fully electric by 2030

Water firm plans to convert 2,000 of its fleet vehicles to run on battery power by the end of the decade

Severn Trent Water has become the latest corporate to join the ranks of the global EV100 initiative, in a move which follows its pledge to covert its entire fleet of vehicles 2,000 to run on battery power by 2030.

The UK's second largest water company, which supplies 4.4 million homes and businesses in England and Wales, confirmed it had joined the global non-profit campaign yesterday, building on its recently announced target to reach net zero greenhouse emissions across its business by 2030.

The headline emissions target was backed with goals to generate 100 per cent of its energy from renewable sources and covert its vehicle fleet to electric models by the same date, it said.

Last month Severn Trent also announced a sweeping £1.2bn investment plan to enhance its environmental performance and better serve customers throughout the Midlands over the next five years, with money earmarked for restoring natural habitats, managing water scarcity, and innovation.

In signing up to the EV100 campaign, which is run by the Climate Group, corporates must pledge to help accelerate the EV transition by committing to shift to electric mobility.

Severn Trent Water joins the likes of Centrica, SSE, Mitie, and LeasePlan in signing up to the campaign and pledging to shift its vehicle fleet to electric.

"Electric transport offers a major solution in cutting millions of tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, as well as curbing transport related air and noise pollution," the EV100 campaign said in a statement. "With businesses owning over half of all new registered vehicles on the road, it is crucial that companies lead the shift to electric vehicles. Through their investment, and influence on millions of staff and customers worldwide, they can address rising global transport emissions. They can also significantly enhance mass demand for electric vehicles. By setting out their future EV purchasing requirements on an ambitious timescale, companies can drive mass roll-out and make electric cars more rapidly affordable for everyone around the world."