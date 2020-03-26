Resilience post COVID-19
Ben Caldecott reflects on how a fixation on short-run cost optimisation has resulted in economic systems and business models that are not sufficiently resilient to shocks
In the UK we have designed our businesses, supply chains, market regulations, and public services in a way that systematically opens up our society to critical failures. We all know that Einstein once said that insanity...
More news
Green entrepreneurs urged to enter Postcode Lottery Green Challenge
Just one week left for UK green businesses to enter €500,000 funding competition
Global wind power grows by more than 60GW in 2019
But Global Wind Energy Council forced to revise its forecasts for 2020 and beyond as coronavirus fallout continues
Covid-19 and the parliamentary process: Initial observations
Green Alliance's Ruth Chambers ponders how coronavirus could impact crucial green legislation such as the Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries Bills
