Brexit currently risks failing our environment - here are six ways to turn that around

  • Tom West, ClientEarth
The Environment Bill shows a desire to do things better, but it needs significant improvement, argues ClientEarth's Tom West

Environmental protection in the UK is at a crossroads. Never before in living memory has the future of the natural world faced such crisis. Piles of plastic waste, not a single English river clean enough...

