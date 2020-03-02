'Time to pull the plug': Is pressure on coal-investing banks starting to deliver results?

Greenpeace activists targeted 97 Barclays branches across the UK in protest at the bank's coal funding | Credit: Greenpeace
High street banks such as Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered are facing growing pressure from activists, shareholders and potentially regulators over their links to to coal and potential stranded asset risk

Pressure on major banks to disclose and halt their financing of fossil fuels appears to have shifted up another notch, with warnings now coming from all directions - activists, shareholders, billionaire...

