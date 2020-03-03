O2 bids to become UK's 'first net zero mobile network' by 2025

O2 is targeting net zero by 2025
Mobile giant plans to cut carbon across both its business and supply chain as well as ramping up renewable energy deals

O2 has set its sights on becoming the UK's first net zero mobile network by 2025, today unveiling new targets to slash carbon emissions across both its own business and supply chain, as it promised to...

