We refuse to be the generation that lets nature slip away

clock • 2 min read
We refuse to be the generation that lets nature slip away

Nature Minister Mary Creagh sets out how the government's new Environmental Improvement Plan will 'help people across the country live longer, healthier lives'

From the air we breathe to the food we eat and the water we drink, nature is the foundation of our health, wellbeing, and economic prosperity. The English countryside, with its diverse habitats and stunning...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Policy

Government confirms wave of new environmental targets and delivery plans
Policy

Government confirms wave of new environmental targets and delivery plans

Environmental Improvement Plan promises bold action to reverse nature loss, reduce air pollution, and tackle 'forever chemicals', as Prime Minister promises regulatory reform will drive economic growth

James Murray
James Murray
clock 01 December 2025 • 7 min read
Environmental Improvement Plan: Defra pledges £500m for landscape recovery in revised plan
Policy

Environmental Improvement Plan: Defra pledges £500m for landscape recovery in revised plan

Long-awaited update to wide-ranging Environmental Improvement Plan set to be published later today by the government

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 01 December 2025 • 6 min read
NAO: More clarity needed over UK public sector climate risk reporting rules
Policy

NAO: More clarity needed over UK public sector climate risk reporting rules

New UK rules requiring central government bodies to assess and disclose their climate risk in line with TCFD guidelines are useful but need more work, National Audit Office concludes

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 November 2025 • 2 min read