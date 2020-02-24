How to make the Environment Bill investible for business

  • Nick Molho, Aldersgate Group
Key amendments are needed to deliver a world leading environmental regime and an investible proposition for business, argues Nick Molho of the Aldersgate Group

Following the General Election, the government re-introduced its Environment Bill on 30 January. The Bill, which comes 25 years after the last Environment Act, is a major piece of legislation which has...

