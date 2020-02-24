Heineken cheers CO2, water and clean energy progress on sustainability goals

Dutch brewing giant released join financial and sustainability report as it sets sights on developing new 2030 Science Based Targets for CO2

Heineken has toasted further progress against its green goals for carbon emissions, clean energy, and water consumption over the past year while simultaneously boosting profits worldwide.

The brewing giant published its latest joint sustainability and financial report on Friday, confirming the Dutch beer brand has cut carbon emissions by volume from its breweries almost in half since 2008, having already exceeding its 2020 target to achieve a 40 per cent cut four years ago.

The improvements meant that in absolute terms the firm achieved a five per cent cut CO2 reduction worldwide over the period, given its beer production volumes have shot up 87 per cent since 2008. The company said it is now developing 2030 emissions reduction targets for its business and supply chain through the Science Based Targets initiative.

Elsewhere, Heineken also delivered progress against its goal set in 2018 to secure 70 per cent of its electricity and heating from renewable sources worldwide by 2030, last year posting a share of 19 per cent. A third of the firm's electricity and 13 per cent of its thermal energy now comes from renewables, the report shows.

It follows a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) deal signed last week with Spanish energy giant Iberdrola that will see the entirety of Heineken's operations in Spain powered by solar electricity, while the firm also boasts the largest on-site solar rooftop installation in the world on its Den Bosch brewery in the Netherlands.

The company's water efficiency has also improved over the past 12 year, the report shows, with water consumption at its breweries worldwide falling by 33 per cent on average since 2008. Against its 2030 target to use 2.8 litres of water for every litre of beer produced in water stressed areas, it has to date delivered 3.1 litres of water for every litre of beer.

However, the firm acknowledged it has been less successful so far in pursuit of its 2020 target to secure at least half of its main raw materials from sustainable sources, reaching a share of only 34 per cent in 2019 and conceding it has "more to do" over the coming year to hit the target. Heineken said it was currently working on a new strategy for sustainable agriculture that would focus on curbing waste, CO2 emissions, and community impacts.

"As we progress towards our 2020 targets, we are on track to reach most of our commitments," the report states. "We have more to do in certain areas, including water balancing, CO2 in distribution, accident prevention and regional sourcing in Africa. We have defined new 2030 strategies for water and climate change and we are in the process of developing strategies and targets beyond 2020 for other focus areas."