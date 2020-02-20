Return of the Environment Bill
As the government's flagship post-Brexit green legislation makes its way through Parliament, there are a number of ways it must strengthened, argues Ruth Chambers of Green Alliance
The Environment Bill makes a welcome return to Parliament next week in a prime slot after Prime Minister's questions. It is wide-ranging and includes important measures on four critical foundations of...
More news
SSE accelerates EV switch as it rolls out first electric vans
Energy giant's electricity networks business takes delivery of first electric vans to serve customers across the UK
Sir Robert McAlpine targets net zero carbon 'within five years'
Construction firm unveils ambition to become net zero business before 2025, appointing Carbon Trust to provide certification
Should stags and hens fly? Study shows how pre-wedding trips are fuelling Britain's flying habit
Yet poll by environmental charity Hubbub also finds many Briton's view foreign stag and hen trips as expensive and unnecessary