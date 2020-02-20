Return of the Environment Bill

  • Ruth Chambers, Green Alliance
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

As the government's flagship post-Brexit green legislation makes its way through Parliament, there are a number of ways it must strengthened, argues Ruth Chambers of Green Alliance

The Environment Bill makes a welcome return to Parliament next week in a prime slot after Prime Minister's questions. It is wide-ranging and includes important measures on four critical foundations of...

To continue reading...

More on Legislation

More news

Return of the Environment Bill
Return of the Environment Bill

As the government's flagship post-Brexit green legislation makes its way through Parliament, there are a number of ways it must strengthened, argues Ruth Chambers of Green Alliance