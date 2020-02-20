SSE accelerates EV switch as it rolls out first electric vans

Energy giant's electricity networks business takes delivery of first electric vans to serve customers across the UK

SSE's first electric vans have hit the UK's roads as part of the energy giant's drive to switch its entire fleet to run on electricity over the coming decade, the company announced yesterday.

The electric vans are set to serve communities up and down the country, supporting low carbon energy assets and infrastructure as part of the firm's electricity networks business SSEN, the firm said.

The new electric vehicles (EVs) are the first to arrive in the wake of SSE's commitment to the EV100 campaign, through which businesses pledge to boost the number of EVs in their fleets in order to help make EVs "the new normal" by 2030.

Joining the EV100 campaign last summer, the company promised to switch more than 3,500 of its vehicles to electric, and has since installed more than 100 charge points across 20 of its main UK sites, with plans to install further chargers in more remote sites as its EV rollout continues.

"As a major fleet operator across the UK and Ireland, the EV rollout is in line with SSE's ambition to deliver low carbon infrastructure in a sustainable way and links to our wider business goal of helping accommodate 10 million electric vehicles in Great Britain by 2030," said Brian McLaren, SSE's director of group change.

He explained that the firm would be monitoring the new electric vans to enhance understanding of their performance and explore how issues such as range anxiety, home charging, and the availability of rapid charge points could impact drivers.

"The vehicles will work in a wide variety of operational roles and conditions, from maintaining and supporting the electricity network across the south of England and north of Scotland, to the diverse and challenging environments of our Renewables teams on our hydro and onshore wind farm sites across the UK and Ireland," McLaren added. "I know that our teams are also hugely excited about the new technology and are very proud to be at the frontline of the EV rollout."