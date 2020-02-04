UK coal phase-out date pulled forward, as latest stats show emissions fell again last year

Boris Johnson confirms coal phase out target date has been moved forward by one year to 2024, as Nicola Sturgeon calls for improved co-operation to deliver a successful COP26 Summit

The UK's phase-out date of unabated coal power is to be bought forward by one year to 2024, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today as he officially kicked off the countdown to this autumn's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Speaking at an event at the Science Museum, Johnson said the UK has slashed its coal-fired power from a 70 per cent share of electricity supplies in 1990 to just three per cent today.

"We want to get it down to zero by 2024," he added, confirming that the previous target date of 2025 had been pulled forward. "And we are able to do that because this country is driving a revolution in renewable energy. Parts of the North and the North East in particular are showing the lead in renewable energy."

The 2025 phase out date was originally announced in 2015 and was followed by a wave of coal planrt closures as operators have struggled to turn a profit in the face of the government's carbon floor price. Today, the only UK coal plants remaining are at West Burton and Ratcliffe, both in Nottinghamshire, and two of the six power generation units at Drax, while Fiddlers Ferry in Cheshire and Aberthaw in Wales are both due to close at the end of March.

The 520MW Kilroot coal-fired power station in County Antrim is not covered by the phase out, as energy policy is devolved in Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, Friends of the Earth campaigner Tony Bosworth welcomed the new 2024 phase out date, but pointed out that the government is yet to make a decision on a proposed new opencast mine at Druridge Bay on the Northumbrian coast.

The announcement featured in a wide-ranging speech from Johnson, during which he underscored the importance of the COP26 Summit, confirmed government plans to pull forward the target phase out date for the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles, and reiterated his commitment to the UK's net zero transition.

"This phenomenon of global warming is taking its toll on the most vulnerable populations around the planet," Johnson said. "That's why we are pledged here in the UK to deliver net zero by 2050. We are the first major economy to make that commitment, and it's the right thing to do. It's quite proper that we should. We were the first after all to industrialise - look at the historic emissions of the UK. We have a responsibility to the planet to lead in this way to do this."

He also rejected protests from some in his own Party who have argued decarbonising the UK economy would prove too costly. "Of course there are people in this country and around the world who may say - of course it is expensive, of course it is difficult - it will require thought, change and action.," he said. "And there will be people who will say it is impossible and it can't be done. And my message to all of you this morning is that they are wrong.

"The sceptics are wrong to doubt the Promethean genius of humanity to solve this problem, so we will crack it. And I hope that we can as a planet, and community of nations, get to net zero within decades. We're going to do it by 2050, we're setting the pace, I hope everybody will come with us."

However, the speech was somewhat overshadowed by both accusations from the recently ousted COP26 President Claire O'Neill that Johnson had to date failed to adequately support the planning for the crucial summit and a simmering row with national media outlets over the Prime Minister's reluctance to take questions from journalists.

Meanwhile, O'Neill revealed there had been a major stand-off between the Westminster and Edinburgh governments over planning for the Summit which had been exacerbated by Johnson's combative relationship with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Sturgeon responded this afternoon, releasing a letter to Johnson that committed to "working well with the UK government" to deiver COP26 and suggested "a sense of shared responsibility for its success" should be engendered. She also welcomed some progress in recent talks over policing budgets for the event and revealed discussions were underway over the potential for the Scottish Government to release conference space it had booked for a fringe event last autumn so as to provide more space for the main Summit.

I'm determined that political differences will not impact on #COP26. I've therefore written to PM today making clear @scotgov commitment to working well with the UK government and suggesting a sense of shared responsibility for its success. Let's move forward in the right spirit. pic.twitter.com/KUBE9KxYwf — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 4, 2020

The latest developments came on the same day as new official data revealed a fall of 2.1 per cent in UK greenhouse gas emissions in 2018 compared to the year before, due in large part to the rapid decline of coal-powered electricity generation.

The data was revealed in official statistics released today by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), which also showed a 24 per cent decrease in coal use for electricity generation between 2017 and 2018.

The dwindling market share for coal followed similarly large falls in 2016 and 2017 driven by the increase in the carbon price floor in April 2015, from £9 per tonne of CO2, to £18/tonne of CO2, which led to a shift away from coal towards gas and renewables, the report noted.

Today's figures also show that greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions have fallen right across the economy. Since 1990, business emissions have declined by 31 per cent, residential emissions by 14 per cent, and agricultural emissions by 16 per cent.

Though residential emissions have fallen overall since 1990 by 14 per cent, they actually rose in 2018, due to an increase in the use of natural gas for heating when the 'Beast from the East' cold snap hit the UK in the first half of 2018. Similarly, there was a 3.7 per cent increase in public sector emissions.

The transport sector, which represents the largest proportion of the UK's GHG emissions at 28 per cent, posted just a one per cent fall from 2017-2018. As such the results will further fuel fears that more concerted action is urgently required to curb emissions from transport and buildings if the UK is to meet its medium and long term carbon targets.